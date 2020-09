Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 20:11 Hits: 2

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended a world embroiled in chaos, unleashing catastrophic health, social and economic consequences along with irreparable harm to humanity, according to UN-backed report published on Monday.

