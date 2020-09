Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 04:00 Hits: 2

COVID-19 spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

