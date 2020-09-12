Guide to Global Digital Tools for COVID-19 Response

Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 04:00 Hits: 1

CDC has received many questions about digital tools being used globally to response to COVID-19. Tools include those used for contact tracing and surveillance, among other activities. This guide describes how each tool functions and other details. The document is meant to be a dynamic resource that will be routinely updated as additional tools are reported from the field offices and as additional questions about the functional elements arise.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=411400