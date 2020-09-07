Articles

How have country-based malaria experts adapted to the double challenge of malaria and COVID-19? What successes have they achieved, and where are the remaining gaps? In a virtual forum on 3 September, 10 Ministry of Health representatives shared their experiences and reflections; you can watch their presentations below.

On 4 September, participants heard from senior political and health leaders from 2 regions that are heavily impacted by malaria; you will find below the presentations of WHO’s Regional Director for Africa, India’s Health Secretary and the Ugandan Minister of Health. See, also, our photo story with images and quotes from global health leaders participating in the forum.

Prerecorded videos of the webinar

Video 1:

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa

Dr Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, Minister of Health, Uganda

Video 2:

Dr Jimmy Opigo, Ministry of Health, Uganda

Dr Paola Marchesini, Ministry of Health, Brazil

Dr Sovannaroth Siv, Ministry of Health, Cambodia

Dr Dorothy Achu, Ministry of Health, Cameroon

Dr Baltazar Candrinho, Ministry of Health, Mozambique

Video 3:

Dr Harriet Pasquale, Ministry of Health, South Sudan

Dr Neeraj Dhingra, Ministry of Health, India

Dr Mariam Adam, WHO, Sudan

Dr Helene Hiwat, Ministry of Health, Suriname

Dr Olugbenga Mokuolu, Ministry of Health, Nigeria

Read more https://www.who.int/news-room/detail/07-09-2020-malaria-and-covid-19-country-perspectives