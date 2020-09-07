The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Malaria and COVID-19: country perspectives

How have country-based malaria experts adapted to the double challenge of malaria and COVID-19? What successes have they achieved, and where are the remaining gaps?  In a virtual forum on 3 September, 10 Ministry of Health representatives shared their experiences and reflections; you can watch their presentations below.

On 4 September, participants heard from senior political and health leaders from 2 regions that are heavily impacted by malaria; you will find below the presentations of WHO’s Regional Director for Africa, India’s Health Secretary and the Ugandan Minister of Health. See, also, our photo story with images and quotes from global health leaders participating in the forum.

Video 1:

  • Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa
  • Dr Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
  • Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, Minister of Health, Uganda

Video 2:

  • Dr Jimmy Opigo, Ministry of Health, Uganda
  • Dr Paola Marchesini, Ministry of Health, Brazil
  • Dr Sovannaroth Siv, Ministry of Health, Cambodia
  • Dr Dorothy Achu, Ministry of Health, Cameroon
  • Dr Baltazar Candrinho, Ministry of Health, Mozambique

Video 3:

  • Dr Harriet Pasquale, Ministry of Health, South Sudan
  • Dr Neeraj Dhingra, Ministry of Health, India
  • Dr Mariam Adam, WHO, Sudan
  • Dr Helene Hiwat, Ministry of Health, Suriname
  • Dr Olugbenga Mokuolu, Ministry of Health, Nigeria

Read more https://www.who.int/news-room/detail/07-09-2020-malaria-and-covid-19-country-perspectives

