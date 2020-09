Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 16:46 Hits: 2

Some of the world’s most marginalized and defenseless communities have fallen victim to violence and other rights abuses during the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting the UN agency dedicated to tackling the AIDS virus to urge Governments to protect the most vulnerable, particularly key populations at higher risk of HIV.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/08/1071152