First Ladies of Nigeria mobilize around the Global Strategy for Elimination of Cervical Cancer

<p>Nigeria&rsquo;s First Ladies Against Cancer (FLAC) have issued a statement in support of the Global Strategy to Accelerate the Elimination of Cervical Cancer as a Public Health Problem. The First Ladies call for bold action to ensure that the strategy&rsquo;s 90-70-90 targets are achieved for women and girls throughout the country. The statement declares, &ldquo;we stand ready to work in partnership with other national stakeholders to ensure that these global commitments are taken forward in Nigeria.&nbsp; As a group of women leaders, we call for early steps in Nigeria, to send a strong signal of the importance of cervical health to women, our communities and our economies despite the COVID-19 pandemic.&rdquo;</p><div>We thank the First Ladies of Nigeria for their support and for their continued advocacy for the safe delivery of these important services.<br /></div><p>&nbsp;</p>

