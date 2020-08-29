Launch of the Every Newborn Action Plan: 2025 Coverage Targets and Milestones

Moving faster to end preventable newborn deaths and stillbirths by 2030

Global actions now will determine the course of maternal and newborn health for the next decade and the health and lives of future generations. Essential health services, including high-quality maternal and newborn health care must be sustained and further strengthened to withstand shocks like COVID-19, in order to protect the lives and health of women and children and make progress towards the SDGs.

Countries and partners will discuss how to meet these targets and milestones; the actions needed at country level, the challenges faced and the support required from regional and global partners.

DATE: SEPTEMBER 3 2020

TIME: 14:00 - 16:00 CET

Register in advance. Click here to register.