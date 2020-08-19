CDC data show disproportionate COVID-19 impact in American Indian/Alaska Native populations

Category: Coronavirus Hits: 4The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a new study that specifically examines how COVID-19 is affecting American Indians and Alaska Natives (AI/AN) - one of the racial and ethnic minority groups at highest risk from the disease. CDC found that in 23 selected states, the cumulative incidence of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases among AI/AN was 3.5 times that of non-Hispanic whites.
Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=410137