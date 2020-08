Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 04:00 Hits: 6

CDC works with partners to bring together weekly forecasts for COVID-19 deaths in one place. These forecasts have been developed independently and shared publicly. It is important to bring these forecasts together to help understand how they compare with each other and how much uncertainty there is about what may happen in the upcoming four weeks.

https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=406397