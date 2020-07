Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 17:30 Hits: 2

Today, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are announcing that payment is available to physicians and health care providers to counsel patients, at the time of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) testing, about the importance of self-isolation after they are tested and prior to the onset of symptoms.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=409099