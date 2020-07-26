The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings

This document presents considerations from CDc's perspective for implementing the shielding approach in humanitarian settings as outlined in guidance documents focused on camps, displaced populations and low-resource settings. Considerations are based on current evidence known about the transmission and severity of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and may need to be revised as more information becomes available.

https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=409038

