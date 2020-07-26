Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings

Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Sunday, 26 July 2020 04:00 Hits: 2

This document presents considerations from CDc's perspective for implementing the shielding approach in humanitarian settings as outlined in guidance documents focused on camps, displaced populations and low-resource settings. Considerations are based on current evidence known about the transmission and severity of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and may need to be revised as more information becomes available.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=409038