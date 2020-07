Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020 04:00 Hits: 3

In Myanmar, the COVID-19 lockdown has laid bare the stigmatization, discrimination and harassment faced by many LGBTQI people, particularly in rural areas. The United Nations is working to support those people.

