Key Considerations for Transferring Patients to Relief Healthcare Facilities when Responding to Community Transmission of COVID-19 in the United States

This guidance outlines key considerations for states and healthcare systems to consider strategies for transferring patients, staff, and supplies between health facilities to optimize patient care, balance resources, and minimize use of crisis care standards. One option is the identification of relief healthcare facilities and establishing or coordinating with existing federal, state, or regional Medical Operation Coordination Cells (MOCC). The implementation of the elements highlighted in this guidance can be found in the Federal MOCC Toolkit reference throughout.

