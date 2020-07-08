The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

UN Public Service Day

Category: Coronavirus

Honouring the public servants who have been working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether working in healthcare or delivering essential services in the areas of sanitation, social welfare, education, postal delivery, transport, law enforcement, and more, public servants globally have continued to work in the community as many people shelter at home, risking their lives to ensure ours can continue.

The United Nations will mark Public Service Day on 23 June to honour the women and men who are risking their lives and health to deliver essential public services amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A virtual event will bring together public servants and leaders to discuss the importance of the continuation of public service provision during times of pandemic. In doing so, it will examine the various approaches countries have taken during the crisis while looking at what measures they are undertaking to better mitigate such challenges in the future.

The event will also include an orchestral piece performed by the UN Orchestra and feature a video showcasing public servants in action developed from over 80 submissions received from public servants at national and local levels worldwide. 

Speakers include:

  • Mr. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations (video statement)
  • Mr. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, President of the General Assembly
  • H.E. Ms. Sahle-Work Zewde, President of Ethiopia
  • Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, World Health Organization
  • Mr. Liu Zhenmin, United Nations Under Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs
  • H.E. Mr. Chin Young, Minister of Interior and Safety, Republic of Korea
  • Dr. In-Jae Lee, Deputy Minister of the Interior and Safety, Republic of Korea
  • H.E. Ms. K.K. Shailaja Teacher, Minister of Health of Kerala State, India
  • Mr. Jim Campbell, Director, Health Workforce Department World Health Organization
  • Ms. Annette Kennedy, President of International Council of Nurses
  • Rosa Pavenelli, General Secretary, Public Services International, 

Moderator: Ms. Odette Ramsingh, Executive Director: Human Resources, Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University

How to watch

  1. Link to event
  2. DG speech

 

 

Read more https://www.who.int/news-room/detail/23-06-2020-un-public-service-day

