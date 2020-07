Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 04:00 Hits: 3

CDC is conducting a nationwide COVID-19 seroprevalence survey in 25 U.S. metropolitan areas to understand the percentage of people in the United States who may have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=408532