WHO launches iSupport Lite

Category: Coronavirus Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 13:48 Hits: 11

The recent COVID-19 pandemic and resulting breakdown of community-based services for people with dementia and their caregivers emphasized the importance of providing caregivers with accessible public health messages to reduce caregiver stress and improve their mental health and well-being.

WHO’s iSupport Lite consists of a set of practical support messages for caregivers of people with dementia extracted from iSupport, WHO’s knowledge and skills training programme.

iSupport Lite offers tips for caregivers of people with dementia that can be drawn upon when and as needed. For caregivers who have already completed the comprehensive iSupport programme, iSupport Lite will act as a refresher, reinforcing previously-acquired caregiving skills and knowledge. iSupport Lite is available as posters on the WHO website and through social media.

