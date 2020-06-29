8th TRIAD Meeting: Statement

Articles

Published on Monday, 29 June 2020

The 2020 “Triad Statement” was issued at the close of the 8th biennial meeting of the WHO, the International Confederation of Midwives, and the International Council of Nurses. In 2020 the Triad Meeting took place under the dual spotlight of the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife and the COVID-19 pandemic. The resulting Triad Statement focuses on actions that participants in their respective roles agree to take to support WHO Member States in strengthening nursing and midwifery towards priority health targets, including responding to COVID-19 and achieving universal health coverage.

