Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 18:11 Hits: 4

As the world continues to grapple with the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday paid tribute to frontline public sector workers for their “remarkable acts of service to humankind”, marking Public Service Day.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/06/1066922