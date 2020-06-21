The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Contact Tracing

Category: Coronavirus

Contact tracing is used by health departments to prevent the spread of infectious diseased. In general, contact tracing involves identifying people who have an infectious disease (cases) and people who they came in contact with (contacts) and working with them to interrupt disease spread. For COVID-19, this includes asking people with cases to isolate and their contacts to quarantine at home voluntarily.

