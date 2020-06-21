Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 04:00 Hits: 2

Contact tracing is used by health departments to prevent the spread of infectious diseased. In general, contact tracing involves identifying people who have an infectious disease (cases) and people who they came in contact with (contacts) and working with them to interrupt disease spread. For COVID-19, this includes asking people with cases to isolate and their contacts to quarantine at home voluntarily.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=408214