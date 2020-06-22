The World Health Organization reminds public to remain vigilant through Mr Bean’s Essential COVID-19 Checklist

Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 09:51 Hits: 2

Public Service Announcement reminds people about the importance of washing hands, physical distancing and showing kindness

The World Health Organization (WHO), Project Everyone and Tiger Aspect Productions have partnered to launch a Public Service Announcement (PSA) using global comedy cartoon star, Mr Bean.





With cases of COVID-19 continuing to rise globally, “Mr Bean’s Essential COVID-19 Checklist” is a reminder to people about the importance of washing hands, physical distancing and demonstrating kindness to their neighbours. The PSA features a cartoon sketch of Mr Bean comically tackling a pesky roller blind to finally reveal a number of essential tips to protect people against COVID-19.



Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, said: “COVID-19 affects every walk of human life, and we need to use all tools and avenues at our disposal to share life-saving information with all people around the world. I am grateful for the support of the team behind Mr Bean for lending your voice and talents to spread vital advice on physical distancing, hygiene and knowing the symptoms.”



The PSA is voiced by Mr Bean star, Rowan Atkinson, who created the Mr Bean character to be "a child in a grown man's body" when he was at Oxford University along with filmmaker and Sustainable Development Goal advocate Richard Curtis. Mr Bean, which was originally broadcast in the 1990s before transforming into an animated series, has since expanded on a global scale with 96 million Facebook followers globally and major fanbases across India, Brazil and Indonesia. Mr Bean also celebrates his 30th anniversary in 2020.



The PSA was coordinated by Project Everyone, a not-for-profit agency devised by Richard Curtis working to put the power of communications behind the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.



Richard Curtis said: “We are delighted to work with the WHO on this Mr Bean sketch and to support health messaging around COVID-19. In 2015 193 world leaders committed to 17 Global Goals to end poverty, inequality and climate change by 2030. Good Health and Wellbeing is Goal 3 and central to achieving all of the Global Goals. It’s key that we work with creative partners - and that all sectors come together to continue to get messages out about how we can tackle COVID-19 and build back a better world where the Global Goals remain the guiding plan to be achieved by 2030. I’m not QUITE sure which sector Mr Bean belongs too - but we're delighted to have him on board.”

NOTES TO EDITORS



Media contacts

--------------

About the World Health Organization

The World Health Organization directs and coordinates international health within the United Nations system. Working with its 194 Member States, WHO’s mission is to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable. For more information about WHO, visit www.who.int. Follow WHO on Twitter and Facebook

About Project Everyone

Project Everyone was co-founded by writer, director, and SDG Advocate Richard Curtis, Kate Garvey and Gail Gallie with the ambition to help achieve the Global Goals through raising awareness, holding leaders accountable, and driving action. Find out more at www.project-everyone.org.

About Tiger Aspect Productions

Tiger Aspect Productions, part of Endemol Shine Group, is internationally recognised as one of the UK’s most successful and prolific independent television producers. Producing high profile, multi genre content for both UK and international audiences, current productions include Peaky Blinders (BBC One), Good Karma Hospital (ITV 1), Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Netflix), Mr Bean (CITV), Hitmen (Sky One), Man Like Mobeen (BBC Three), and many more.

Read more https://www.who.int/news-room/detail/22-06-2020-the-world-health-organization-reminds-public-to-remain-vigilant-through-mr-bean-s-essential-covid-19-checklist