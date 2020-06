Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 04:00 Hits: 1

Mitsuru Toda traveled halfway around the world for a career at CDC. But when COVID-19 began sickening passengers on a cruise ship in the Pacific, her job as an epidemiologist took her back to her hometown.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=408000