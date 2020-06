Articles

Increased stress can lead to increases in alcohol and substance use. If you or someone you care about is starting to use alcohol or other substances, or is increasing their use during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are resources that may help.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=407984