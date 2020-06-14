The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

CDC releases consolidated COVID-19 testing recommendations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released consolidated recommendations for COVID-19 testing, including interim testing guidelines for nursing home residents and healthcare personnel, as well as testing strategy options for high-density critical infrastructure workplaces after a COVID-19 case is identified. These recommendations compile and update previous testing guidance.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=407973

