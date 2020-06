Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 17:22 Hits: 2

COVID-19 is complicating an already complex security situation in the Sahel, with terrorist groups exploiting the pandemic as they step up attacks on national and international forces, the UN’s peacekeeping chief said on Friday.

