Published on Friday, 05 June 2020

Governments in areas with widespread COVID-19 transmission should encourage the use of non-medical masks on public transport, in shops and in other locations where physical distancing is difficult, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends, in updated guidance published on Friday.

