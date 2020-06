Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020

Further evidence of the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 on the global job market has emerged in a new study by the UN labour agency, which on Wednesday said that more than one in six young people have stopped working since the onset of the pandemic.

