Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 04:00 Hits: 1

Learn how to protect therapy and service animals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Follow your local guidance for acceptable business and social practices. Follow CDC's general recommendations for protecting pets from infection, when possible.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=407772