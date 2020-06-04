World Food Safety Day 2020: UN experts in Facebook live event on 5 June 2020

Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 13:06 Hits: 2

On 7 June 2020, the United Nations will mark the second global World Food Safety Day, led by two of its specialized agencies, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Food safety is a shared responsibility, and everyone has a role to play including governments, industry, producers, business operators and consumers. This is reflected in the theme of the day ‘Food safety: everyone’s business!’

FAO and WHO are supporting their Members in efforts to provide enough safe food for all and to enable people to trust that what they eat is safe. Events such as World Food Safety Day help by highlighting the critical role played by all those who work to ensure that they are not derailed by disruptions and other challenges to continue keeping foods safe.

On Friday, 5 June, ahead of World Food Safety Day 2020, FAO and WHO will hold a virtual celebration including video messages from FAO Director-General QU Dongyu and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The event will include an interactive Facebook live session in which FAO and WHO experts will discuss the theme of this year’s World Food Safety Day, including how governments, producers, manufacturers, consumers and vendors alike can ensure food safety.

The current global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized more than ever before the importance of monitoring and addressing food safety. It has also highlighted the need for food safety systems to be adapted to respond to disruptions in supply chains and ensure continued access to safe food.

World Food Day 2020 is dedicated to all those who have ensured that the crisis has not interrupted supply chains and that safe food remains available, contributing to the consumption of safe and healthy diets.

What: World Food Safety Day 2020 - FAO/WHO event on WHO’s Official Facebook page Who: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (video message) QU Dongyu, FAO Director-General (video message) Dr Francesco Branca, Director, WHO Department of Nutrition and Food Safety Dr Sarah Cahill, Codex Alimentarius, Senior Food Standards Officer When: Friday, 5 June 2020, 15:00-15:45 (CET)





Read more https://www.who.int/news-room/detail/03-06-2020-world-food-safety-day-2020-un-experts-in-facebook-live-event-on-5-june-2020