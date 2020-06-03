Cervical Cancer Elimination Initiative Updates

Category: Coronavirus Hits: 2<p><p> </p><p><img src="https://www.who.int/images/default-source/imported/cervical-cancer/banner-cervical-cancer-updates.jpg?sfvrsn=82ac5639_0" alt="Banner of the Cervical cancer Elimination newsletter" sf-size="76337" /></p><h2><strong>COVID-19 and Cervical Cancer Prevention and Control</strong><br /></h2><p>Dear friends and colleagues,<br /> <br />We have recently wrapped up an historic 73<sup>rd</sup> World Health Assembly (WHA73), the first-ever held virtually, where delegates adopted a <a href="https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA73/A73_R1-en.pdf">landmark resolution</a> to bring the world together and fight the COVID-19 pandemic.<br /> <br />COVID-19 has indeed dominated the global health conversation, and with good reason. Difficult days lie ahead, but hopeful ones do as well. We will need to work together to rebuild families, communities and entire health and economic systems in a shared vision of our own humanity.</p><p><a href="https://www.who.int/dg/speeches/detail/who-director-general-s-closing-remarks-at-the-world-health-assembly" target="_blank">Read WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ closing remarks at WHA73</a></p><p> </p><hr /><p> </p><p><img src="https://www.who.int/images/default-source/elimination-of-cervical-cancer-initiative/update-june20.jpg?sfvrsn=9bd32832_1" style="display:block;margin-left:auto;margin-right:auto;" alt="Cervical-cancer-elimination-initiative-update-june-20" sf-size="100" /></p><p> </p><p>As part of our responsibility to provide normative guidance to countries, a wide range of guidance documents have been published to ensure that women continue to receive the services they require.</p><ul style="margin-left:90px;"><li><a href="https://www.who.int/reproductivehealth/publications/self-care-interventions/en/" target="_blank">WHO Consolidated Guideline on Self-Care Interventions for Health</a></li><li style="text-align:left;"><a href="https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/question-and-answers-hub/q-a-detail/q-a-on-self-care-interventions-for-sexual-and-reproductive-health-and-rights-and-covid-19" target="_blank">Q&A: Self-care interventions for sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) and COVID-19</a></li><li style="text-align:left;"><a href="https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/332080/WHO-2019-nCoV-Advocacy_brief-Gender-2020.1-eng.pdf?sequence=1&isAllowed=y" target="_blank">Gender and COVID-19 Advocacy Brief</a></li><li style="text-align:left;"><a href="https://www.who.int/reproductivehealth/publications/emergencies/COVID-19-SRH/en/" target="_blank">Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and Sexual and Reproductive Health</a></li></ul><p> </p><hr /><p> </p><div data-sf-ec-immutable="" style="width:640px;height:360px;position:relative;z-index:40;" contenteditable="false"><div data-sf-disable-link-event=""><div sf-youtube-url="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Vwe--IDdso"><iframe allowfullscreen="1" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5Vwe--IDdso?v=5Vwe--IDdso&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fweb-prod.who.int&widgetid=1" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0"></iframe></div></div></div><p> </p><p>On the margins of WHA73, I joined civil society, youth, multilateral and government representatives to participate in a webinar hosted by the Alliance for Gender Equality called “Grounding Health Systems in Gender Equality to Achieve Universal Health Coverage" (see video above). We know that the Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) agenda is at the heart of promoting gender equality, and it is a fundamental part of achieving gender-responsive universal health coverage (UHC). In the face of the current COVID-19 crisis, it is more important than ever to maintain a focus on gender-responsive UHC and SRHR to build back stronger health systems than ever before.</p><p> </p><hr /><p> </p><div>Read more about the pandemic’s effect on cervical cancer prevention and treatment services in this <a href="https://www.psi.org/2020/05/cervical-cancer-covid19/" target="_blank">Twitter Live Chat </a>with <a href="https://twitter.com/Toget_HERHealth" target="_blank">@Toget_HERHealth</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/PSIimpact" target="_blank">@PSIimpact </a><br /><br />Read the report: <a href="https://www.who.int/news-room/detail/01-06-2020-covid-19-significantly-impacts-health-services-for-noncommunicable-diseases" target="_blank">COVID-19 significantly impacts health services for noncommunicable diseases</a></div><p> </p><div>Thank you for your continued engagement. Keep up with the latest by visiting the cervical cancer page on the WHO website and following me on Twitter <a href="https://twitter.com/drnonosimelela" target="_blank">@DrNonoSimelela</a>.<br /></div><p> </p>Warm regards,<br />Dr Nono Simelela<br />ADG, Special Adviser to the Director-General on Strategic Programmatic Priorities <p> </p><h2 style="text-align:center;"><strong>Upcoming events</strong><style="text-align:center"><a href="https://www.gavi.org/investing-gavi/resource-mobilisation-process/gavis-3rd-donor-pledging-conference-june-2020" target="_blank"></a></style="text-align:center"></h2><p style="text-align:center;"><style="text-align:center"><a href="https://www.gavi.org/investing-gavi/resource-mobilisation-process/gavis-3rd-donor-pledging-conference-june-2020" target="_blank">Global Vaccine Summit</a></style="text-align:center"><style="text-align:center"></style="text-align:center"></p><p style="text-align:center;"><style="text-align:center">4 June 2020 </style="text-align:center"></p><style="text-align:center"><p> </p><p style="text-align:center;"><img data-file-id="12516563" src="https://gallery.mailchimp.com/d14513c247133256062fd1183/images/7870a1a6-784c-4607-8f8f-59361e64f6dd.png" style="display:block;margin-left:auto;margin-right:auto;" width="75" height="49" /><a href="https://who.us4.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=d14513c247133256062fd1183&id=b7651fe647" target="_blank">Sign up for our newsletter. </a> </p><p> </p><h3 style="text-align:left;"><div style="text-align:center;"><img data-imagetype="External" src="https://mcusercontent.com/d14513c247133256062fd1183/images/cecaa9ef-7cea-465a-a63e-76c2537042c3.png" style="display:block;margin-left:auto;margin-right:auto;" width="45" height="36" />For news and real-time updates from around the world,<br />follow Dr Princess Nono Simelela on Twitter<br /><a href="https://twitter.com/DrNonoSimelela?u=d14513c247133256062fd1183&id=69617b6b9c&e=b6b5a0f8e8" target="_blank">@DrNonoSimelela</a><br />ADG, Special Adviser to the Director-General on Strategic Programmatic Priorities</div><br /><br /></h3><p style="text-align:center;"><em>Copyright © 2019 World Health Organization, All rights reserved.</em><br /><br />You are receiving this email because you signed up for updates from WHO.<br />Thanks for helping to make the world a little healthier.<br /><br /><strong>Our mailing address is:</strong> </p><div style="text-align:center;">World Health Organization <div><div>Avenue Appia 20</div>Geneva 27 1211 <div>Switzerland</div></div></div><div><div><div><a href="https://who.us4.list-manage.com/unsubscribe?u=d14513c247133256062fd1183&id=b7651fe647" target="_blank"></a></div></div></div><p> </p><p> </p><div><div><div style="text-align:center;"><a href="https://who.us4.list-manage.com/unsubscribe?u=d14513c247133256062fd1183&id=b7651fe647" target="_blank">If you do not want to continue receiving these e-mails, click here to unsubscribe from this list.</a></div></div><br /></div><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p></style="text-align:center"></p>
Read more https://www.who.int/news-room/detail/01-06-2020-cervical-cancer-elimination-initiative-updates-may-2020