Cervical Cancer Elimination Initiative Updates

COVID-19 and Cervical Cancer Prevention and Control



Dear friends and colleagues,



We have recently wrapped up an historic 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA73), the first-ever held virtually, where delegates adopted a landmark resolution to bring the world together and fight the COVID-19 pandemic.



COVID-19 has indeed dominated the global health conversation, and with good reason. Difficult days lie ahead, but hopeful ones do as well. We will need to work together to rebuild families, communities and entire health and economic systems in a shared vision of our own humanity.

As part of our responsibility to provide normative guidance to countries, a wide range of guidance documents have been published to ensure that women continue to receive the services they require.

On the margins of WHA73, I joined civil society, youth, multilateral and government representatives to participate in a webinar hosted by the Alliance for Gender Equality called “Grounding Health Systems in Gender Equality to Achieve Universal Health Coverage" (see video above). We know that the Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) agenda is at the heart of promoting gender equality, and it is a fundamental part of achieving gender-responsive universal health coverage (UHC). In the face of the current COVID-19 crisis, it is more important than ever to maintain a focus on gender-responsive UHC and SRHR to build back stronger health systems than ever before.

