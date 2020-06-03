Health Workers: Get the WHO Academy COVID-19 app!

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

<p>With COVID-19 science now doubling every 20 days and new guidance being published daily by WHO, health workers face the challenge of keeping up with constantly evolving information related to this disease. &nbsp;To support them, the WHO Academy has created an app that delivers a wide range of COVID-19 knowledge resources developed by WHO directly to their mobile phones and tablets. The app includes up-to-the-minute guidance, tools, training, and virtual workshops to support health workers in caring for patients with COVID-19 and in protecting themselves as they do their critical work. User-friendly and easily accessed in almost any area with mobile phone service, the free app is available in seven languages &ndash; Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish in the <a href="https://apps.apple.com/us/app/who-academy/id1506019873?ls=1"></a><a href="https://apps.apple.com/us/app/who-academy/id1506019873?ls=1" target="_blank">Apple App Store </a>and the <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.who.WHOA"></a><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.who.WHOA" target="_blank">Google Play Store.</a></p><p><span style="background-color:transparent;text-align:inherit;text-transform:inherit;white-space:inherit;word-spacing:normal;caret-color:auto;">More information on the WHO Academy and its COVID-19 mobile learning app for health workers can be found at </span><a href="http://www.academy.who.int" style="text-align:inherit;text-transform:inherit;white-space:inherit;word-spacing:normal;"></a><a href="http://www.academy.who.int" target="_blank">www.academy.who.int</a></p>

