Health Workers: Get the WHO Academy COVID-19 app!

Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020

With COVID-19 science now doubling every 20 days and new guidance being published daily by WHO, health workers face the challenge of keeping up with constantly evolving information related to this disease. To support them, the WHO Academy has created an app that delivers a wide range of COVID-19 knowledge resources developed by WHO directly to their mobile phones and tablets. The app includes up-to-the-minute guidance, tools, training, and virtual workshops to support health workers in caring for patients with COVID-19 and in protecting themselves as they do their critical work. User-friendly and easily accessed in almost any area with mobile phone service, the free app is available in seven languages – Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.