Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020

CDC has published guidance to support Direct Service Providers (DSPs), including personal care attendants, direct support professionals, paraprofessionals, therapists, and others as they support people with disabilities for COVID-19.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=407603