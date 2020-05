Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 20:36 Hits: 2

With “unprecedented solidarity”, the World Health Assembly adopted a “landmark resolution” on Tuesday, which sets out a “clear roadmap” of the actions needed to sustain and accelerate the COVID-19 response at both national and international levels, the UN health agency chief told a press briefing on Wednesday, the day after the meeting concluded.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/05/1064582