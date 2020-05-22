The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

CDC Releases Recommendations for Communities of Faith

Category: Coronavirus

Across America, states and localities are experiencing different stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many state and local officials have determined to begin moving gradually and strategically toward reopening their regions. Today, CDC published guidance to help prevent exposures to COVID-19 in facilities used by communities of faith and to keep their staff and attendees as healthy as possible as they exercise their faith.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=407369

