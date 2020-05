Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020

Environmental health practitioners and rodent control programs: rodent activity is increasing in some jurisdictions. Rodent control and surveillance are critical for protecting public health during responses to natural disasters and public health emergencies. Learn how to address community-wide rodent activity in your area.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=407347