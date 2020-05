Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 18:24 Hits: 2

UN Special Envoy for war-weary Yemen, Martin Griffiths, told the Security Council on Thursday, that he had been in intensive negotiations with the warring parties in Yemen over a lasting peace deal, with "significant progress" made, especially towards making the UN's call for a complete silencing of the guns, a reality.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/05/1064102