HHS Delivers Funding to Expand Testing Capacity for States, Territories, Tribes

Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is delivering $11 billion in new funding to support testing for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide $10.25 billion to states, territories, and local jurisdictions through CDC's existing Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases (ELC) cooperative agreement.

