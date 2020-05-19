The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

HHS Delivers Funding to Expand Testing Capacity for States, Territories, Tribes

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is delivering $11 billion in new funding to support testing for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide $10.25 billion to states, territories, and local jurisdictions through CDC's existing Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases (ELC) cooperative agreement.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=407166

