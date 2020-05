Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 17:04 Hits: 1

As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus, decades of advances made in the battle against HIV are under threat, noted two UN agencies on Monday, point out that disruptions to treatment could cause hundreds of thousands of HIV-related deaths.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/05/1063702