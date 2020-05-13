Photo Collection for a Green and Healthy Recovery

Articles

Despite the human suffering caused by COVID-19, this health emergency and our efforts to contain it are turning our attention to some of the more fundamental, systemic, causes of ill health related to the ways in which we organize our societies and interact with the environment.

As terrible and unwelcome as the current situation is, with so many people suffering and the world economy paralyzed, it is up to all of us to emerge stronger and more resilient than ever before.

That is why we would like to ask you to join us in collecting “clean, healthy memories" to build back better. Please share the experiences you are having during the coronavirus lockdown (good or bad) to inspire us in the green and healthy recovery we need.

Send us pictures of the blue skies, the clean waters, the vibrant nature blooming around you. Send us pictures of acts of kindness from neighbors and friends, of the ways in which you have found comfort and mental and physical well-being in these difficult times. Send us pictures of your city turned more people-friendly



This photo collection will become part of our Manifesto for a healthier and greener recovery to inspire us to imagine a "new normal" and call on global leaders to build the future we need.

You do not need to be a professional photographer or have a special camera, and anyone can participate, as long as you are the owner of the photos and give us permission to use and share them.

Please send us your picture/s at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , using the title "Healthy Memories" and including the sentence " I confirm I am the author of these pictures and I give permission to WHO to use and display these pictures".

Cities have provided more space for cyclists and pedestrians during lockdown, encouraging physical activity and reducing air pollution. (Credit: Jackman Chiu)

With lockdown measures in place in many parts of the world to limit the spread of COVID-19, many people are re-appreciating the need for green spaces and infrastructure for cycling and walking within their cities. (Credit: CC)

