ECOSOC Informal Briefing on 'Joining Forces: Effective Policy Solutions for Covid-19 Response'

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros, joined senior UN officials, virtually, to brief UN Member States on the COVID-19 response. He highlighted the current dimensions of the outbreak, WHO’s response efforts and the urgent need for global solidarity to beat the virus and to ensure equitable access to vaccines, when they become available.

 

Watch DG’s speech: http://webtv.un.org/live-now/watch/dr.-tedros-adhanom-who-on-joining-forces-effective-policy-solutions-for-covid-19-response-ecosoc-informal-briefing/6155807445001/?term=

 

Watch the meeting:http://webtv.un.org/live-now/watch/joining-forces-effective-policy-solutions-for-covid-19-response-ecosoc-informal-briefing/6155858136001/?term=

Read more https://www.who.int/news-room/detail/11-05-2020-ecosoc-informal-briefing-on-'joining-forces-effective-policy-solutions-for-covid-19-response'

