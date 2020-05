Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 18:32 Hits: 1

Journalists are key to countering the “dangerous outbreak of misinformation” accompanying the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN Secretary-General said on Monday during a virtual dialogue on promoting press freedom amid the global crisis.

