Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 18:01 Hits: 2

The COVID-19 fatality rate for people over 80-years-old, is five times the global average, the UN Secretary-General said on Friday, launching a new policy initiative to address this and many other challenges faced by the elderly, during and after the biggest public health crisis to hit the world in a century.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/05/1063052