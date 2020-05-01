The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Millions of missing airmiles: How the UN civil aviation agency is helping airlines take off again

Category: Coronavirus Hits: 2

In normal times, the world’s airlines would be carrying nearly 2 billion international passengers this year. That’s 5.7 million a day. But with the COVID-19 pandemic gripping the planet, these are not normal times. In its latest analysis of the economic impact of novel coronavirus on global commercial aviation, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) warns of a potential overall reduction of 872 million to just over 1.3 billion international passengers – if signs of recovery emerge in late May.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/05/1063092

