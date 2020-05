Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Sunday, 26 April 2020 04:30 Hits: 0

The UN is working closely with the authorities, civil society and the private sector in Bangladesh, as the south Asian country braces for the COVID-19 pandemic. For the latest in our occasional series of blogs from the UN's network of Resident Coordinators who lead the Organization's Country Teams, here's Mia Seppo, in Bangladesh.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/04/1062552