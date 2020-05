Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Sunday, 26 April 2020 11:40 Hits: 0

Last year, over 13 million children received no vaccines at all, and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is calling on governments to step up, warning disrupting immunization services amid the COVID-19 pandemic could leave even more of the world’s most marginalized children without access to life-saving vaccines.

