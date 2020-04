Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 04:00 Hits: 2

The effects of COVID-19 on the health of racial and ethnic minority groups is still emerging; however, current data suggest a disproportionate burden of illness and death among racial and ethnic minority groups. Studies are underway to understand and potentially reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the health of racial and ethnic minorities.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=406506