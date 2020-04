Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 19:25

A global effort is needed now and in the months ahead, to fight the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, according to the United Nations, and the organization is demonstrating how cooperation in all corners of the world is helping lessen the effects of the virus on the most vulnerable.

