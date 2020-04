Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 15:56 Hits: 1

Hundreds of thousands of children in detention around the world are at “grave risk” of contracting COVID-19, the head of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Monday, calling for their urgent release.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/04/1061562