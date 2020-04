Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 04:00 Hits: 0

U.S. Outpatient Influenza-like Illness Surveillance Network (ILINet): Percentage of Visits for ILI by Age Group Reported by A Subset of ILINet Providers September 29, 2019 - April 4, 2020 Data as of April 9, 2020

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=406314