Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 20:20 Hits: 1

As the COVID-19 pandemic plagues the world, the head of the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali told the Security Council on Tuesday that the mission continues to fulfill its mandate while doing whatever it can to prevent the coronavirus outbreak from overrunning the country.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/04/1061312