Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 01:45 Hits: 1

UN chief António Guterres is calling for measures to address a “horrifying global surge in domestic violence” directed towards women and girls, linked to lockdowns imposed by governments responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/04/1061052